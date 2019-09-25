Prepare for “A Second Helping: Church Basement Ladies 2” as they grace the Barron Spotlighters stage one more time. The show opens Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and continues Oct. 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m. All shows are at the Barron Area Community Center.
The Spotlighters is offering a new opportunity this year for all holders of advance reservations to sample delightful food prepared by Chef extraordinaire Dave Blumer and show sponsor, Thrivent Financial, at an Opening Night Gala at the United Methodist Church across the street from the theater starting at 5 p.m.
