Past and current Barron County Farm Bureau members are invited to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau at the Barron Historical Museum Sunday, Sept. 29.
Hosted by the Barron County Farm Bureau board of directors, the event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. A light lunch will be served complete with birthday cake and members will have the opportunity to reminisce with friends and neighbors and enjoy the museum free of charge.
Barron County’s Farm Bureau organized in 1921 and the board wants to take this opportunity to recognize and appreciate all past and current members who made the local organization what it is today.
Reservation are not required but greatly appreciated by calling Karyn Schauf at 715-790-7203 The county annual meeting is coming up on Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Barron Electric meeting room.
