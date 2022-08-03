Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again, and Barron County Public Health is urging people to take steps to help slow the spread.
“One of the most important things you can do is stay home when you are sick,” said Laura Sauve, Public Health Program Manager. “If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 you should stay home and get tested. The at-home tests may not turn positive for a couple of days after symptoms start. If the test turns positive, stay home and keep away from others for at least five days. If you have no fever and feel better after five days, you can leave your home, but remember to wear a mask around other people for five more days.”
Reported cases of COVID-19 have been on a steady rise in Barron County for the past month.
For the week up to Friday, July 19, 118 new cases were reported. That is up from 88 the week prior and 64 cases the week before that.
Public Health advises that if you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19, you should wear a mask for 10 days, watch for symptoms, and test on day five.
If at any time you develop symptoms, stay away from others and get tested. If you are not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and come into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, you should stay home for five days. If no symptoms have developed, you can leave your home if you wear a well-fitting mask around others for five more days. It is recommended that you test on day five. If you can’t quarantine, you must wear a mask for 10 days.
“It’s also very important if you are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19 that you stay away from people who may be at higher risk of developing severe COVID for a full ten days, continued Sauve. “Help protect older people and those with other health conditions from COVID-19 and keep your distance until it is safe.”
CDC has designated Barron County COVID-19 activity as “High.” As of July 28, 36 people in 14 northwest Wisconsin counties were hospitalized with COVID-19, and three of them are in intensive care units.
Medications for COVID-19 are now available through your doctor, pharmacies, and clinics. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and test positive, do not wait to get treated. You must take oral COVID-19 medication within five days of your first COVID-19 symptoms. If you want the medication and do not have insurance, call public health at 715-537-5691, extension 6442 and they will help you.
Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect yourself from hospitalization and death. Free COVID vaccines and booster doses are available at Public Health on Thursdays. Walk-ins are welcome from 8:30-11:00 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., other times by appointment. Public Health is located in the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Avenue, in Barron.
