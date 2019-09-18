Cameron will be a busy village this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, as it hosts the Fall Family Fun Fest, an expanded version of its traditional downtown outdoor street sale.
Activities are planned along Main Street and at the old Cameron Elementary School.
John Mitchell, the Cameron native who made “Cheeseheads: The Documentary,” is working with the Cameron Public Library and downtown Cameron merchants to coordinate the day-long celebration.
Fall Family Fun Fest begins with Cameron’s traditional street sale on Main Street downtown, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..
The public is invited to celebrate the completion of Cameron’s $3 million Main Street project with a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m., in front of the library. Free cheese snacks, and meat sticks will be served.
The action then switches to the Old Elementary School gymnasium. Green Bay Packer Hall of Fame Kicker Chester Marcol will appear from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
At 4 p.m. Cameron public Library presents: “Cheeseheads: The Documentary,” a film made by John Mitchell, at the gym.
After 40 years, Mitchell will show his film on the same stage where he did his first play in Grade 6.
Also scheduled at the gym Saturday: plenty of kids fun, face painting, and the video, “Dreamerboy.”
As visitors shop at Cameron businesses, they are invited to take selfies or business cards from their visits and bring them to the old school gym between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday to enter a contest to win one of five $50 gift certificates.
The event also includes a Fun Raiser raffle, live and silent auctions, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit “DVDs for Wisconsin libraries and schools.”
The festival also includes a local vendor fair, celebrity guests, and free snacks.
