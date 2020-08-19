Bulldozers, power shovels and heavy equipment have been at work in the village of Cameron for about a month this summer, as the village constructs a new street leading into an undeveloped commercial/industrial area east of County Hwy. SS, across the street from the campus of Cameron High School and Middle School.
“The property covers about 17 acres,” Mark Trowbridge, village president, said Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
“There are no clients for the property thus far,” he added. “But we’re making the land available.”
In the planning stages for more than a year, the new commercial/industrial site will be available to whomever might be interested in commercial and/or industrial development, according to Trowbridge.
The scope of the project is something of an attraction for “sidewalk superintendents.”
Last week, heavy equipment dug a trench more than 10 feet deep next to the place where the new street will intersect with Hwy. SS.
The reason for that is gravity, according to Gary Strand, of Rice Lake-based Cooper Engineering, which is in charge of the project.
“We want to have a gravity sewer, and there’s a hill on that property,” Strand said Monday. “We start with the lift station that is already there (next to Hwy. SS) and go uphill from there.”
Utilities for the project include concrete storm sewers nearly three feet across, along with large-capacity sanitary sewers and water mains.
Strand said planners have deliberately upped the size of the utilities to accommodate the needs of future buyers.
“So far, it is all speculation on the part of the village,” he said. “The goal is to attract business and industry. But, without knowing how big of a site someone might need, it’s kind of hard to plan the kinds of utility needs a new customer might have.”
Strand said the village is “trying to accommodate as much capacity as a customer might need.”
The project will include a 40-foot wide street, curbs and gutters, and streetlights. It is due to be complete by the end of fall, Strand said.
