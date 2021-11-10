Prairie Farm bar and grill owners Bart and Ann Gosnell organized a chicken and pork cook-off fundraiser outside their business, Gosnell’s Packer Inn, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
The winner was decided by the total amount of tips received for their grilling efforts. After all was said and done, the top finisher was the chicken cooked up by Prairie Farm High School football coach Jason Shatley and his son, Ben.
In an interview at the Packer Inn on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, Jason Shatley declined to be specific about what he used to flavor the winning chicken recipe.
“I’m not going to share any secrets,” he said. “We didn’t use any barbecue sauce, I can tell you that.”
Was there some kind of secret rub, then?
“We didn’t rub the chicken, but we did sprinkle it,” Shatley replied.
Bart Gosnell said the contest was entered by six chicken contestant and one who cooked pork.
“After we recoupled the cost of the supplies, we gave $200 to each of the participants, plus whatever tips they were able to gather from the guests,” he said.
And there were guests – by the dozen.
“There was a pile of people here,” Shatley said.
Gosnell said Packer Inn bought six cases of chicken, 50 pounds of pork, and many containers of beans and potato salad for the event. All of it was eaten, he added.
As the winning entry, the Panther varsity football team earned the most money in the event – an undisclosed amount, but several hundred dollars, according to reports.
Other beneficiaries included: Dallas-Prairie Farm Area Ambulance, Prairie Farm FFA Alumni, St. Jude Hospital, Boyceville Fire Department, and Prairie Farm Area Lions Club.
