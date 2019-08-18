A one-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, Aug. 17, 2019, about half a mile south of the unincorporated community of Wickware, has resulted in two fatalities, the Wisconsin State Patrol has reported.
The driver has been identified as Michelle Rae Thompson, 50, of Barron. The passenger was identified as Gayland J. Olson, 45, Prairie Farm.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that the accident took place around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on County Highway O, near Ninth Avenue.
In a press release, the State Patrol reported the vehicle was traveling south on Hwy. O when it moved into the oncoming lane and into a ditch.
The two victims were ejected from the vehicle.
Follow the News-Shield website and read the Aug. 21 issue of the newspaper for further details.
