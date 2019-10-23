In honor of National Fire Prevention Month, the American Red Cross has recognized Cameron-based Mosaic Telecom for its efforts to install smoke detectors in the homes of customers throughout Barron County.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, the Red Cross marked the first anniversary of a one-of-a-kind partnership with Mosaic, cable television and internet provider for residents of Polk, Barron and Rusk counties in northwestern Wisconsin.
In the past year, Mosaic installation technicians have installed 412 smoke detectors in 265 homes in their service area, the Red Cross said in an Oct. 9 press release.
The work is part of a national campaign that, since 2014, has installed nearly 2 million smoke alarms and has saved more than 642 lives.
“For the relationship between the Red Cross and Mosaic, the idea is simple: make smoke detectors a routine part of residential cable and internet installations,” said Justin Kern, communications officer with the Wisconsin Red Cross.
Smoke detectors are provided at no charge by the Red Cross, and Mosaic technicians install them for free.
“We are proud to be a partner with the American Red Cross,” said Domenico Fornaro, Mosaic chief executive officer. “It’s a testament to a cooperative engaged in the community, insuring that we are active members and doing our part to engage the community in a way that really exemplifies the employees, the board and the company overall. So we are excited to continue this effort.”
Red Cross Northwest Chapter Executive Kyle Kriegl presented the award to Mosaic at an event in Cameron on Oct. 8.
“This is a unique partnership,” said Kriegl. “We don’t have anything like this, really, in the Red Cross. And that’s why it’s so special.”
The presentation occurred during National Fire Prevention Week. For people across Wisconsin interested in having Red Cross volunteers and partners install smoke alarms for free, please sign up at www.GetASmokeAlarm.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.