A felony arrest warrant has been issued in Polk County for a Barron man who allegedly stole two vehicles and took several shots at a man who was pursuing him after incidents that took place earlier this week in Barron, Turtle Lake and a rural area of Polk County, according to local and state criminal records.
The suspect is identified as Zakariye Dahir Ali, 27, 360 E. Birch Ave., Unit 2A, Barron.
According to Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt, the incident began when a customer at Homeotwn Pharmacy, Barron, left their motor running Monday morning, and returned to find the vehicle missing.
Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as the suspect, get into the car and drive off.
While city police were searching for the car, a second vehicle went missing at a Turtle Lake auto dealer. According to county dispatch logs, an employee at the business saw and followed the suspect vehicle.
The log reports indicate that the fleeing car pulled over on U.S. Hwy. 63 south of Turtle Lake, and that the driver got out of the vehicle and allegedly shot at his pursuer.
An Oct. 13, 2021, complaint filed in Polk County Circuit Court charges Ali with seven felonies including attempted first-degree reckless homicide. Read the Oct. 20 News-Shield for further details.
