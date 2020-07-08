Two days of historical fun begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, as the Pioneer Village Museum hosts its annual Heritage Days celebration.
The event will run through 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the museum, 1866 13 ½-14th Ave., Cameron.
Admission is $10 per adult, $5 per child. Children under 5 will be admitted free.
Costumed volunteers will greet visitors. Heritage Days will include many demonstrations of traditional skills and crafts including butter making, blacksmithing, broom making. Ojibwa finger weaving and more.
Visitors can pack a lunch or purchase snacks and sandwiches at the Pioneer Grill.
The festival will take place under COVID-19 restrictions and policies, the museum announced. For details, call (715) 458-2089 or visit the museum website at www.pioneervillagemuseum.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.