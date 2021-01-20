Two referendum questions for the Spring Election ballot were approved by the Barron Area School District Board of Education at its Monday, Jan. 18 meeting. The questions were approved unanimously without discussion.
Question 1 asks voters for approval to borrow $24,500,000 to pay for safety and security upgrades, district-wide capital maintenance projects and additions and renovations to support educational programming. Question 2 asks voters for approval to borrow $1,900,000 to construct an addition at Woodland Elementary School for a community childcare center.
In a press release issued Tuesday morning, District Administrator Diane Tremblay said the referendum gives residents of the Barron Area School District the opportunity to vote on two questions that will address immediate needs in all schools.
For more than a year, the District has been working to develop a comprehensive long-range facility plan that ensures that the classrooms and support areas meet the needs of the Barron Areas School District students and community. The referendum is the result of staff and community feedback. A focus group of more than 30 staff, parents and community members was formed to identify needs and explore solutions. In October, all District residents had the opportunity to provide feedback through a community-wide survey.
The district received 545 responses, and results from the survey and focus group feedback was compiled to form a recommendation that was shared with the school board in December.
“This process stemmed from our 12 pillars of education. We set out to create a long-term facilities plan, to help us build a roadmap to maintain our facilities and provide appropriate and inspiring spaces for students,” said Diane Tremblay, District Administrator. “We have learned a lot throughout this process and are excited to share our referendum plan with the community. We feel that it addresses our most immediate building needs and provides greater opportunities for our students for generations.”
The foundation for the proposed referendum is about $16.6 million in general maintenance in buildings and outdoor infrastructure as well as safety and security features across the district.
On top of that, there are a dozen specific proposed upgrades, with estimated costs, including:
• At Woodland Elementary: Multi-purpose cafeteria addition and bleachers ($948,000), instructional media center update ($200,000) and daycare addition ($1.9 million).
• At Riverview Middle School: Tech ed updates ($482,000), tech ed equipment ($100,000) traffic flow improvements and additional parking ($350,000).
• At Barron High School: Science classroom update ($390,000), instructional media center finish update ($280,000), small group breakout space, competitive gym addition ($4.6 million), traffic flow improvements and additional parking ($250,000).
The $16.6 million in general maintenance is split across the district as follows:
• $75,208 to the District Office
• $80,505 to Almena Elementary
• $376,804 to Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary
• $3.9 million to Woodland Elementary
• $5.6 million to Riverview Middle School
• $6.9 million to Barron High School, including $371,274 in safety and security upgrades
“The community survey was an essential tool in our planning process,” said Andrew Sloan, Director of Finance. “When we started this process, we identified around $50 million of needs, our Focus Group was able to prioritize the needs to about $30 million. Then in the community survey, respondents indicated that they would support a referendum and likely around $25 million. Therefore, we used the priorities of the survey and the Focus Group to build this referendum solution.”
Sloan said that an approved referendum for bonding would result in debt payments that would be added to the tax levy over 20 years, starting in 2022.
ISG Architects and Miron Construction are assisting the district in assessing its facilities and managing the proposed construction projects.
The last referendum proposed by the district was in spring of 2017 for $7 million in general obligation bonds to pay for a new gymnasium and associated areas, remodel the existing gym by removing the stage to create more space, and buy necessary furnishings, fixtures and equipment. The referendum failed by a vote of 516 yes, 656 no, with relatively sparse voter turnout.
In spring of 2016, voters approved an excess levy referendum allowing the school district to exceed state-imposed school tax levy limits by $900,000 each year, for five years—a total of $4.5 million. That passed, 1,438 yes votes to 1,032 no.
The District is planning a 12-week information campaign with a goal to educate all Barron Area School District residents on the needs and the proposed solutions. Two referendum mailings outlining the details of the proposed solution will be mailed to all District residents in February and March. In addition, informational meetings are planned for interested families and community members. For additional information, visit the District website (www.barron.k12.wi.us) or contact the District Office at 715-537-5612.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the school board took the following actions:
• Approved staff hirings for Wayne Wolf, substitute teacher; and Kari McDonald and Faith Hanson, both support staff substitutes.
• Approved 12 donations, including $5,000 to the track program from Newell Dorsey and $2,500 for the Building Assets in Youth Fund from an anonymous donor.
• Approved the boys Icemen Hockey Co-op to join the Middle Border Conference, starting in 2021.
