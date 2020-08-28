One person suffered fatal injuries and three others were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed shortly before 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near the intersection of County Hwy. B and 11 1/4 Street near Silver Lake in northwestern Barron County, according to Sheriff's Department dispatch logs.
No names were available, and the Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.
According to the log reports, someone called 911 at 12:42 p.m. to report the accident. A helicopter landing zone was set up in a grassy area near the Grant Park (Silver Lake) parking lot.
Helicopters transported two of the victims to Regions Hospital, St. Paul, Minn., while a third was taken by ground ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center, Rice Lake, according to log information.
Dispatch log information appeared to indicate that investigators were on the scene for about four hours after the crash A flatbed truck took the damaged ATV to the Sheriff's Department impound garage at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
A late log entry indicated that a funeral home had been contacted.
