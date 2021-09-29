The Wisconsin National Guard is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Barron County on Saturday, Oct. 2. Testing will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The testing site is the Barron County Justice Center, 1420 State Hwy. 25. Enter at the north driveway and follow the signs. Testing is open to all Wisconsin residents ages five and up.
The National Guard is expanding its testing operations as COVID-19 cases have climbed in recent weeks.
In Public Health’s weekly report, there were 343 new cases reported in the week up to Monday, Sept. 27. It’s another steady increase, up from 273 cases in the week prior. In the latest report, 81% of new cases occurred in unvaccinated people.
Health departments are struggling to keep up with testing.
“Close contacts are not being called at this time as we don’t have staffing levels to call all of them,” said Barron County Public Health Officer Laura Sauve. “We ask positive cases to notify those with whom they have had close contact.”
Right now priority is being given to cases that affect children.
“If close contacts are school or daycare age we do notify the school/daycare that they are at risk of developing COVID19 and ask that they be excluded for a minimum of the 7-day quarantine. Close contacts identified by the school/daycare, i.e. students who sit within 6 feet of the case for 15 min or longer in class, contacts from a sports team, or contacts on the bus the school identifies,” said Sauve.
Health experts like Dr. Gregory Poland, with Mayo Clinic Health Systems, are expecting a COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for children ages 5-11.
Anyone ages 12 and older is encouraged to get vaccinated now if they haven’t already.
In a media briefing on Friday, Sept. 24, Poland said even those who have already had COVID-19 are at risk of getting it again, particularly the Delta variant.
“You can almost consider any covid infection you had a year ago a different virus than what is circulating now,” he said. “You absolutely can get infected again. Some people have had it three times.”
Poland, a vaccinologist, said that vaccine-induced and natural immunity fade over time, which is why it is normal for people to get common colds year after year.
For this reason, boosters are now being recommended for those most at risk.
Poland said vaccine companies are working on a Delta variant booster, but it isn’t yet available. So, for now it is best to get the conventional vaccine booster.
Poland encouraged boosters for people most at risk.
“If we don’t boost them, I’m afraid we’re going to lose them,” he said.
The CDC recommends Pfizer booster shots six months after the second dose for:
· Older adults age 65 and older and those living in long-term care facilities
· Adults ages 50-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19, due to underlying medical conditions
· Adults ages 18-49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions should consider a booster based on an assessment of their individual benefits and risks and consultation with their medical provider.
· Adults age 18-64 for people whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19
Booster doses are common for many vaccines. Pfizer was the first vaccine to be authorized so data on its ongoing effectiveness was available first. Guidance is still coming about boosters for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines and the safety of mixing different vaccines. Currently, in order to receive a Pfizer booster dose, your first and second doses must have been Pfizer. Booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have not been authorized yet.
At this time, booster doses are not available through Barron County Public Health. Public Health works under standing orders and is currently waiting for the update of those orders. The public will be notified when Public Health will be able to provide boosters. Barron County Public Health is planning to hold drive through vaccination clinics when they are able. They will not be offering booster doses in their office at this time.
