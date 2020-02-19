Although Warren G’s Liquor Store remains a viable retail business, its owners, Susan and Mark Glumske, have found no willing buyer, even though the store has been on the market for parts of the last two years.
The Glumskes recently made the decision to close the business for good. Its last day of operation will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
While store sales “remain steady, with all of the other outlets in the area, I think sales would benefit from some changes to get a larger number of consumers into the store,” Susan Glumske said in a statement prepared during January.
“We’ve adjusted our asking price to, hopefully, entice someone to be as excited as I was 13 1/2 years ago, to make Warren G’s their own.”
The store dates back to September 1977, when Tom and Becky Smrekar built and opened the business under the name of the nation’s 29th President, Warren Gamaliel Harding.
There is still a document at the store – which dates back to 1973 -- from the Warren Gamaliel Harding Memorial Foundation, an organization dedicated to “conviviality, fraternity ((and) curiosity.”
Bob and Margo Haukom bought the store it in 1985, according to Susan Glumske, and owned it until March of 1993, when they sold it to Kerry Rieper. The Glumskes purchased it from Rieper on Aug. 1, 2006.
“I’m happy to have been part of Warren G’s history,” she added. “I worked for Tom in 1980 and Kerry in 1994. The third time was the charm when my husband and I bought it.”
Despite the many changes that have taken place since then, “I am very thankful for all of our loyal customers through the years,” she said.
Glumske, who now works part-time as a teacher aide for the Barron Area School District, said “it’s time for me to start a new chapter and to enjoy things that I haven’t had time for while owning the store. So, I’m retiring, sort of!”
She said the additional time off will give her a chance to enjoy the rural Barron property where she and her husband live, and to spend more time with grandchildren.
Additional advertising will appear between now and Feb. 29 as the store reduces its inventory, Glumske added.
“Thanks for a wonderful 13 1/2 years!” she said. “I have enjoyed getting to know so many of you and have always appreciated your business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.