Pioneer Village Museum’s Heritage Days will be Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12.
The Genealogical Society’s family history display is located in the pavilion. Applications for Pioneer and Century Certificates and membership in the Society will be available.
If you are not now or have not previously been a Society member, you may enter a drawing at the Heritage Days Society display for a free one-year membership. If you have items of a genealogical nature that pertain to Barron County and would like to donate them, you may bring them to the Society display on Heritage Days.
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society is planning a workday at Bethany (also known as Neby) Cemetery Monday, July 13, 2020.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the cemetery at 3 p.m. The cemetery is located on the north side of 18th Ave, 1/4 mile east of Highway P (also 6 1/2 St).
If you go west on Highway 8; go north on Highway P; then turn right (east) on 18th Avenue. The cemetery should be on the left.
Bring the usual: work clothes and shoes, pen or pencil, camera, plastic scraper and/or brush for cleaning stones. We usually work a little over an hour. You do not need to be a Society member to help.
The Resource Library, 410 E. LaSalle, Barron remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. We are hopeful that we will be able to open later this Fall.
Visit www.bhgsbc.org to see materials available for research. For research help, contact Rosella Amundson at rjainwi@charter.net, or call (715) 537-5760.
