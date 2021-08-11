A cancer benefit for Pam Luethi (Plumber) will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Salisbury Resort in New Auburn. The “Knock Out Time” benefit will include food, raffles, paddles, a 50/50 drawing and silent auctions.
The food will cost $6 for adults and $3 for kids. Raffle items include a crossbow, guns, lily pad rocker recliner, free pontoon rental, a scenic St. Croix boat ride, a North Shore scenic railroad trip. And much more.
Pam was diagnosed with state four stomach/esophageal cancer four years ago. Her fight against cancer continues when recently a tumor was found on her brain. “Though she walks with cancer every moment of every day she remains more positive and more determined than any one of us has ever seen.”
