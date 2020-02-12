The Barron Community Fund’s Board of Directors met recently to allocate and disburse funds raised during the BCF’s 2019 Fall Fund Drive. The following local nonprofit organizations received community fund monies this year:
City of Barron: Fire Department; Police Department; Public Library; Youth Sports; Youth Hockey; Community Garden; Backpack Food 4 Kids Program; Food Pantry; Boys and Girls Club/Barron; Spotlighters; BACC; BHS Post Prom; BHS Comfort Closet; BHS BAY Fund; Woodland School PTA; BASD Education Foundation; Nordic Trail Association, Senior Center, Federated Music Club; and Outdoor Pool.
Barron County: Benjamin’s House; Barron County Aging/Disabilities Resource Center; Barron County Developmental Services, Inc.; Barron County Restorative Justice; and the Barron County Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASA).
Each organization receiving Barron Community Fund monies was asked to complete an application explaining how their members would make use of this year’s funds. All funds for 2020 will be used for projects, activities, or services for local folks in our local community.
This year’s special projects include support for: enrichment activities that promote literacy through the library’s summer reading program; the purchase of sports equipment and financial help with youth sports registration fees and expenses; the purchase of skating equipment for U-8 skaters; the purchase of food-for-youth food bags and for the Barron Food Pantry; after-school programming and food expenses for area youth; drama production and BACC rental expenses; programming to bring more outdoor adventures to Barron area youth; activity and food expenses involved in providing an engaging, safe, and alcohol-free post-prom environment for high school youth; free personal care and hygiene items, snacks, clothing, test and field trip fees, meal expenses on school trips, and milk/hot lunch expenses for students-in-need; the purchase of improved hitching and snowmobile equipment for the grooming of cross country ski trails; the purchase of new round and square tables for community activities held in the senior center dining room; the purchase of musical instruments, bringing continued music venues/concerts to our schools, and providing music scholarships for BASD students; additional poolside seating, shade areas, life jackets, and pool toys at the outdoor pool; shelter for those-in-need; support of the Continued Care Program; on-going efforts to help our communities be healthy and viable places for people to succeed; and Meals-on-Wheels and DAYBREAK—Barron’s local adult day respite program.
The generous donations to the Barron Community Fund by businesses, organizations, and individuals made this year’s allocations possible. Many thanks to everyone whose contributions helped support our local nonprofit organizations! Once again, it’s time to celebrate, support, and enjoy these community endeavors!
