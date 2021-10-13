Mayor Ron Fladten announces that Barron’s annual Fall Clean-up Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 23, a great day to get ride of unwanted household items.
A note that white goods (appliances) will not be accepted at this time. City of Barron residents are asked to have their items at the curb by 8 a.m. the day of the pick-up.
Acceptable items include furniture, misc. household items, mattresses, bundled brush lumber and bagged yard waste.
Unacceptable items include rocks, dirt, bricks, concrete, hazardous waste, unbundled brush or lumber, loose yard waste, building materials and LP tanks.
In an ongoing effort to improve the appearance of the city of Barron, council members and the mayor urge residents to clean up their yard.
Persons with questions should call City Hall at 715-537-5631.
Republic Services will donate their trucks and labor to help with this project. The city of Barron will pay the tipping fees.
