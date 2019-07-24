The Mountain Men Encampment at Pioneer Village Museum will take place the first weekend in August. The Museum is looking for primitive activities and traders of all types, demonstrators and re-enactors. Demonstrators can camp for free during the weekend.
The encampment is open to visitors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2-4. Friday, Aug. 2, is Scout Day. Any Girl Scout or Boy Scout will have free admission if they come in uniform. The re-enactors will help with a Day Camp July 31 through Aug. 2. Registration for the camp is due by Friday, July 26.
Visitors have an opportunity to step back in time at the annual Mountain Men Encampment. At this recreation of a typical rendezvous from 200 years ago, you will see archery, black powder shooting, hawk throwing and fire starting, along with cooking or baking over an open camp fire, and the hand-crafting of various items. Beading, leather work, wood carving, flint knapping, and storytelling help bring the past alive. The actors for the event will be dressed in period costume, and living in different types of period tents and tepees. Pioneer Village Museum is located 1 1/2 miles west of Cameron on County Hwy. W. Admission is $10/adults, $5 for ages 5-12 and free for kids under age 5. For more information, call 715-458-2080 or check pioneervillagemuseum.org
