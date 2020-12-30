Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #101 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of Fire Chief Donald Edwin Kittelson of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department who passed away Dec. 17, 2020, after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.
“Fire Chief Kittelson served the Clayton community for more than 34 years years. A third-generation firefighter, he was a pillar of his community and a mentor to many, sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm for firefighting with the next generation,” said Gov. Evers. “Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family, loved ones, the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, and the entire Clayton community as they grapple with this loss.”
Executive Order #101 is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
