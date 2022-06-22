Barron musician Ruth Anderson will be a guest pianist at the 131st Continental Congress, the annual convention of the Daughters of the American Revolution, when she plays a 45-minute recital of patriotic music on Friday, July 1, 2022.
According to information provided by local resident Arlyn Colby, Anderson will help begin the second day of the convention, playing a grand piano at Constitution Hall, Washington D.C.
Anderson reported that as of mid-June, about 4,500 guests are registered to attend the convention from 50 states and around the world.
She said that the DAR is a nonprofit, volunteer women’s service organization. Its threefold mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.
