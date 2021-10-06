Barron County residents born in 1921 or earlier will be honored by the ADRC through a commemorative video montage. If you are centenarian or know a friend or family member who is 100 years or older, please contact Jenifer at the ADRC at 715-537-6209 or Jennifer.jako@co.barron.wi.us
The deadline is Friday, Oct. 22, to ensure they can include everyone. It is hoped centenarians can share a photo, a quote or message, some fun history or stories for the video.
“The annual centenarian celebration provides an opportunity to honor local residents, thank them for their contributions and recognize the value of their wisdom,” said Jennifer Jako, ADRC Director. “We appreciate the perspective and insight they bring to our communities.”
The ADRC helps people live independently and stretch their money. Free, confidential consultations provide unbiased information about local resources for individuals age 60 and over, adults with disabilities and caregivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.