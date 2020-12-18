The Clayton Fire Department's Facebook page has announced the death of Chief Don Kittelson, who had been fighting the effects of COVID-19 for more than a month.
Kittelson, 55, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, according to the post.
"We lost a hero tonight," the post said. "Family, friends, community and your fire department brothers and sisters mourn a great man."
In a story in the Dec. 9 News-Shield, Kittelson's wife, Jenny, said her husband had been improving and that his fever had dissipated. But, in a Dec. 15 Facebook post, his daughter, Katie, indicated his condition had worsened.
Read the Dec. 23 News-Shield for further details.
