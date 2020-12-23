Members of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department are planning a ceremony they had hoped would not happen – a memorial for Fire Chief Donald Kittelson, who died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Williamson-White Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Amery, has posted an announcement on its website that there will be a celebration of life starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Clayton Fire Hall, 133 W. Clayton Ave., about three blocks east of U.S. Hwy. 63.
At 3 p.m., the event will conclude with a fire truck procession and a “final page” ceremony for Kittleson.
Stricken in early November, Kittelson, 55, a Clayton Fire Department veteran for parts of four decades, was taken to Regions Hospital, St. Paul, on Nov. 11, as his symptoms worsened to include a high fever, pneumonia, and meningitis.
He made some improvement, but his condition had deteriorated by the second week of December, according to a family member posting on the Clayton Fire Department Facebook page.
“We lost a hero tonight,” said a Dec. 18 post on the same page. “Family, friends, community and your fire department brothers and sisters mourn a great man.”
A complete obituary appears on the funeral home website, www.williamsonwhite.com
Small towns and strong ties
Kittelson was remembered this week by Dan Roeglin, of Hudson, a retired assistant fire chief and a longtime firefighting instructor for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
Roeglin said Sunday, Dec. 20, that he befriended Kittelson after teaching him, and other Clayton Fire Department members, in WITC firefighting training classes.
“Don was a hard worker in everything he did, and also a good family man,” Roeglin said. He was also “a dedicated and knowledgeable fire chief for Clayton, and never afraid to learn something new.”
While Kittelson “might have seemed to have a hard shell, I learned he was a genuine, humorous, and good person,” Roeglin added. “(He) addressed things in a well-thought-out manner. He was an asset to the Clayton, Polk County, and Wisconsin Fire Service and leaves a good legacy.”
Roeglin said that it’s not surprising that so many fire departments in Barron and surrounding counties rallied to help Kittelson, his family, and the Clayton Fire Department, making donations and placing yard signs in Kittelson’s support in communities throughout the News-Shield circulation area.
“Nothing in the fire service is about one person or what they do individually,” he said. “It’s about working with others and teamwork, and (about) playing a role in the management of (firefighting) incidents (which) can be stressful, dangerous, and challenging.
“Knowing you were part of a team effort in a successful response is a special feeling and you always remember your team,” Roeglin added.
The relationships forged in local fire departments tend to spill over into strong friendships -- relationships that can last for decades, as they did for Kittelson, Roeglin said.
“I’ve worked with firefighters with 50-plus years’ experience with their departments, and one gentleman in Minnesota with 60 years!” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.