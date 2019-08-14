Live music, a pair of special brews called “bracketts,” and much more are on tap from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, as the owners of Valkyrie Brewery, of Dallas, host a party to celebrate their 25th anniversary in business.
Owners Randy and Ann Lee started the business in 1994 in a former creamery building in downtown Dallas.
“Success is being able to build a viable business with only a hammer, a screwdriver, a pair of pliers and a dream,” Ann Lee said. “It is being able to craft a product that people appreciate and will go out of their way to find; being able to continue to do the thing that you love for 25 years and not even realize that 25 years have gone by.”
A tent will be pitched next door to the brewery to accommodate guests and live entertainment, including Jesse Huff, R-Fritz & the Dog Walkers, Jeff Wiesner & Friends, General Hardware Morris Dancers, Kaptain Karl and Sylvan Springs Jazz.
Fourteen Valkyrie beers will be on tap, commemorative glasses will be sold while supplies last, and pulled pork sandwiches will be available throughout the day.
For more information, visit www.valkyriebrewery.com
