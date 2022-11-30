Barron County Economic Development is hosting a Creative Summit on Monday, Dec. 5 in Barron.
The event is a public forum to discuss regional creative economic, workforce, and civic development and opportunities. The event will be facilitated by Anne Katz, director of Create Wisconsin, formerly known as Arts Wisconsin.
A press release from Katz stated, “The purpose of this meeting is to bring creative people together to discuss collaborations, policies, and programs that move Barron County forward as a creative place to live, work and play. This is the start of a collaborative placemaking process involving everyone who cares about the future of the region, including creative workers and businesses, community and business organizations and partners, and elected officials and civic leaders.”
The event is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Barron County Government Center auditorium.
For more information and to register, email akatz@createwisconsin.org or bcedc@co.barron.wi.us.
