National Music Week is May 1-8, and the Barron Federated Music Club is celebrating with several activities.
The 2022 theme is “Music… Is Inspiration” according to a proclamation signed by Rod Nordby in one of his first actions as mayor.
Barron churches are asked to recognize music in faith with the hymn “Faith of our Fathers.”
On display at the Barron Area Community Center and the Barron Library will be coloring sheets for an elementary students’ coloring contest.
High school musicians will be providing music at the Daybreak program and Monroe Manor.
A musical display at the Barron Public Library will feature musical instruments and books of musicians and composers.
The Barron Federated Music Club is holding its regular monthly meeting Monday, May 2. Music enthusiasts are invited to the BFMC as they celebrate, support and promote music in the community. For more information, contact club president Ruth Anderson at 715-205-8920.
