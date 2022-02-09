If you’d like to raise money for a good cause – and don’t mind getting cold and wet doing so – There’s an open invitation waiting at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during the fifth annual Fun on the Flowage celebration, at Pioneer Park, Prairie Farm.
A joint effort of the Prairie Farm Lions Club and the Alfafa Fest (another fundraiser held each August at the park), Fun on the Flowage will conclude with the Hay River Plunge.
The only problem, according to coordinator Judy Lehman, is a lack of “plungers.”
“I’m sorry to say we have only five people so far who have reached out to us,” Lehman said Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Participants agree to collect pledges in exchange for their dive into the flowage. Lehman said that if you'd like to sign up, visit the Alfalfa Fest Facebook page or text her at (715) 418-1584.
In the meantime, Lions Club, youth hockey and Alfalfa Fest volunteers are getting ready for an afternoon of fun events, all of which revolve around the theme of ice cutting from the olden days.
Using an antique saw once used about 80 years ago, Lions Club members will cut blocks of ice from the surface of the flowage, just as they did decades ago. In those days, the volunteers stored the ice blocks away for months, so that they could be used to keep the beer cold when it was served during the village’s annual Dairy Days celebration.
A number of other events are also scheduled, according to Lehman and Lions Club member Bart Gosnell.
The newest event: a “Winter Beater Parade” scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Beaters of every description (cars, trucks, etc.) will line up at 1:30 p.m. and parade around the grounds of Pioneer Park.
The event is free to enter, and prizes include a case of motor oil, and a free car wash, Gosnell said.
There is a kids' scavenger hunt at 12 noon, and any youth who finds all the items on the list will get a gift bag, with juice, candy and other items.
At 11 a.m., members of the Barron-Chetek and Amery youth hockey associations will put on an exhibition of hockey competition, as well as a clinic for interested youth. A hockey rink has been roughed in on the surface of the flowage, and will be complete by the end of the week.
Concessions will be available at noon, and will include “whatever you can eat while wearing gloves,” including brats, hot dogs and insulated containers of beans, Gosnell said.
According to Lehman, Alfalfa Fest volunteer Shawn Lombardo will, again, coordinate the axe throwing competition which begins at noon. And a well-known volunteer – “Stump from Connorsville” -- will be cooking up a cauldron of booyah which will be served for free-will donations, she added.
Alfalfa Fest raises funds for two causes, including hospice centers in the area, and for five area school districts, Clayton, Clear Lake, Prairie Farm, Boyceville and Barron (specifically, Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School).
