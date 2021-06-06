A former Rice Lake businessman who is scheduled to go on trial next month in connection with two charges of felony theft by contractor was named in a Tuesday, June 1, complaint that adds an additional 17 counts of felony theft, as well as seven other counts of check and financial fraud, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The new complaint identifies the defendant as 34-year-old Christopher D. Holman, now of Altoona. The 30-page document was filed after a joint investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Court records said Holman was arraigned on the 2020 charges in January, and that a final pre-trial conference was set for June 18, 2021.
The new complaint sets an initial appearance two days before that conference, on June 16, 2021.
