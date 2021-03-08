Submitted by Barron FFA Reporter-Mackaylah Waibel
The Barron FFA chapter is among the 7,000 FFA chapters across the United States celebrating Agricultural Education and the National FFA Organization this month. While programs across the nation have been impacted by the COVID -19 pandemic, the goal of providing quality hands-on agricultural education has remained the same. Programs and their delivery may look different, but the mission of developing premier leadership, personal growth and career success is still the focus of the FFA.
The Agricultural Education program consists of three main parts: rigorous and relevant classroom and laboratory instruction, career skill development through Supervised Ag Career Experiences (SAEs), and leadership development through the National FFA Organization. National FFA Week is an opportunity for FFA members, alumni and sponsors to celebrate and advocate for agricultural education and the FFA at the local, state, and national levels. Additional information about FFA can be found at www.ffa.org or contacting Barron FFA Advisor Kristin Hanson at hansonk@barron.k12.wi.us or 715.537.5627.
Chapter membership
The chapter currently has a membership of approximately 100 members who are involved in many aspects of the FFA chapter. The Barron FFA Chapter is an affiliated chapter, meaning that all students enrolled in Agricultural Education courses are members of the FFA Chapter and can take advantage of all that FFA has to offer. Barron FFA members are planning celebrations to promote FFA and agricultural education during National Agriculture Week, March 20-27, due to scheduling conflicts in February. Activities planned include Dress Up Days, Medallion Hunt, Trivia Contest, Staff Appreciation and Alumni Recognition activities, a school-wide dodge ball tournament and community service projects.
Chapter officers
COVID has a major impact on local FFA chapter activities as well as state and national events, starting with last spring’s school cancellation, and with it, all of our FFA chapter in-person events: annual Chapter Banquet, Career Development event contests, State FFA Convention, and the County Fair. As a result, our local chapter officer team was selected in September rather than in April. The 2020-2021 Barron FFA Chapter Officers are: President, Greta Scheps; Vice President, Zack Mickelson; Secretary, Isabel Massie; Treasurer, Cole Hanson; Reporter, Mackaylah Waibel; and Sentinel, Austin Hunt. The officer team jumped right into the school year and have been focusing on providing activities whenever possible within current COVID guidelines, including holding in-person events when possible.
In-person activities
In-person activities this year have included decorating LaSalle Avenue with cornstalks in late August; Drive Your Tractor to School Day during Homecoming Week; the annual Crop Show/School Fair and pumpkin-carving/painting events in October, Big Buck Contest in November, and annual fruit sale delivery in December. FFA members are also continuing to have in-person chapter meetings each month to stay up to date on opportunities available to students.
One of the major incentives for FFA members to participate in events is the opportunity to travel. In the 2020-2021 school year, that has not been an option due to COVID guidelines at the local, state and national levels of the organization. However, students have had opportunities to take advantage of virtual programming from the Wisconsin FFA Association and National FFA Organization.
Virtual activities
FFA members have taken part in virtual events including the following: Wisconsin State FFA Convention in July, COW -Chapter Officer Workshop in October, FLW- Fall Leadership Workshop in November, FIRE- Foundations in Reaching Excellence workshop in December, and Parliamentary Procedure training in January. Members also took part in “live” online events with the virtual National FFA Convention in October. Having these opportunities available to all members of the chapter has been a positive impact of going virtual, as normally only a small group of members would be able to attend each event.
Chapter activities
Chapter activities are sponsored through a combination of chapter-raised funds and partner sponsorships. Barron FFA fundraising activities include the fall fruit sale, the FFA milk/cheese vending machine, plant sales from the greenhouse, and crop sales from an 8-acre demonstration plot at Barron Electric Cooperative. In 2020, we were not able to have our regular football concessions fundraiser, but we look forward to getting back to it in 2021.
2020-2021 Barron
FFA Highlights
March 2020 - Feb. 2021
Even though things have looked a bit different since March of 2020, our chapter has much to celebrate during FFA Week. A summary of highlights is included the below.
One of the highlights for our chapter was supporting Ryan Erickson as Section 1 State FFA Vice President for 2019-2020. This included hosting the Section 1 Leadership Development Contests at BHS, just before the COVID shutdowns began. More than 30 local volunteers including parents, members of the business community and alumni served as judges, room monitors, and helpers for this event. Ryan and his State Officer Team did a phenomenal job in working through a spring like no other State FFA Officer team has seen, and deftly handled navigating how to switch from an in-person event to an online format.
Living to Serve
FFA members have continued to follow the last line of the FFA Motto: “Living to Serve” throughout the pandemic. The annual spring plant sale took place, although on a much smaller scale. Since school was shut down, most of the greenhouse work fell to our advisor, who was able to access the greenhouse during the school shutdown. With the help of Mrs. Carla Nordby, the annual spring flower sale was open to district staff, with money raised being donated to the student backpack program. The chapter also sold Support Wisconsin Farmers signs during the summer to provide funds for the backpack program as well.
Barron FFA was one of several chapters to secure a $500 grant from Kerry Foods and the Wisconsin FFA Foundation for the annual FFA Rally to Fight Hunger, which provided support to local hunger relief initiatives. Working with the BASD kitchen staff, we were able to provide more than 200 pounds of butter to district families. The butter was distributed with school lunch pick up during the school shutdown.
FFA members also continued their tradition of raising poinsettias to be delivered to Meals on Wheels recipients at Christmas season. More than than 40 poinsettias were distributed by Meals on Wheels volunteers just before Christmas.
Although the platform was virtual, several Barron FFA members received honors in the past school year.
Member honors
At the virtual Wisconsin FFA Convention held in July, the following FFA members were recognized for their accomplishments:
Wisconsin State Degrees: Wisconsin State Degrees awarded to 5 chapter members. This is the highest degree of membership available at the state level. Barron FFA members receiving the State FFA Degree were: Johnny Scheps, Allison Wohlk, Catherine Krance, Brandon Skinner, and Brooke Hammann. Hammann was also a Star Farmer Finalist, one of the top 10 students receiving a state degree.
State Proficiency Awards: These awards are presented to students in recognition of quality Supervised Agricultural Education projects. Gold proficiency awards were recognized with a cash prize from various sponsors. Gold-rated awards were earned by Brooke Hammann, Dairy Production Entrepreneurship, and Catherine Krance, Dairy Production Placement. Silver awards were presented to Johnny Scheps, Dairy Production-Placement, and Cole Hanson in Ag Services.
Three members were selected to the Wisconsin FFA Honors Band: Audrey Bigler, Eli Metcalf and Patrick Pedersen.
Gold Rating
The chapter received Gold Rating in the National Chapter Award program, advancing to the national level for competition. The chapter was also recognized for their 2019 Food For America program, earning a gold rating and 8th place in the state.
Barron FFA hosted their annual Crop Show/School Fair on Oct. 13. More than 30 students exhibited over 75 entries, with top prizes going to Summer Hammann, Greta Scheps and KC Zurn.
Virtual FFA Convention
At the end of October, Barron FFA chapter members were recognized as part of the virtual National FFA Convention. Emily Pintens received the American FFA Degree, the highest level of FFA membership, which is awarded to only one-half of one percent of FFA members. The Barron FFA Chapter was recognized with the National Chapter – Three Star Chapter Award, recognizing the chapter’s overall program of activities, including leadership, agricultural awareness and community service.
December brought the annual fruit, meat and cheese items for our annual fundraiser, delivering products just in time for Christmas, and donating 160 pounds of fresh fruit to the Barron Food Pantry. Online sales were added to this year’s event with much success with sellers and buyers. Due to great feedback, the online option will be continued in the future.
February 2021 has brought back some aspects of the usual activity level, although events will now be in virtual format. FFA members will be competing in the District 3 LDEs via virtual format on March 15-16. Contest areas include Parliamentary Procedure, Discussion Meet, Prepared Public Speaking, Employment Skills, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Middle School Quiz Bowl, and FFA Creed Speaking.
FFA members are also wrapping up February by submitting detailed SAE project records for state FFA degree and proficiency awards. Degree and Proficiency applicants for 2021 include Cole Hanson, State FFA Degree and State Proficiencies; Brooke Hammann and Audra Rick, Dairy Production Entrepreneurship; and Mackaylah Waibel, Swine Entrepreneurship.
As the calendar turns to spring time, Barron FFA members will be participating in several in upcoming events including online versions of the Wisconsin State FFA Career Development Event Contests during April and May. Greenhouse plant sales and service projects will complete the spring.
The Barron FFA Chapter would like to thank all businesses, individuals, parents, administrators, and supporters of Barron FFA throughout the year. This year has been like no other, but we are thankful for all of the support provided to our agricultural education program and FFA chapter members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.