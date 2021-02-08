A garage fire in Rice Lake caused an estimated $80,000 in damage, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Fire Department.
At approximately 6:56 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, the Rice Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 1515 Haugen Avenue (Hwy. SS).
The first fire department arrived on-scene at approximately 6:59 a.m. Heavy smoke and fire were showing from the attic of the attached two-car garage.
Firefighters attacked the fire with two 1-3/4” water lines. The garage door was cut away and the two-vehicles in the garage were removed by firefighters.
The fire was placed under control at approximately 7:15 a.m. Extensive overhaul was required to ensure that all hot spots had been extinguished.
The garage sustained heavy fire damage with moderate smoke damage throughout the living area of the one-story structure.
The estimated dollar loss is placed at $80,000, structure and contents.
All fire units cleared the scene at approximately 9:21 a.m.
Seventeen firefighters, one engine, one tender, one aerial ladder platform, and one command vehicle, responded to the incident.
Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake provided a paramedic ambulance crew for the duration of the incident. No injuries were reported.
Traffic control was provided by the Rice Lake Police Department.
Temperature at the time of the incident was -23F.
The property is owned by Steve and Jill Roux.
