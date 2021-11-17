The prestigious Key Award, one of the highest recognition a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are those who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their club and community.
According to Sara Waldron, Barron County 4-H Program Educator, this year’s winners exemplify the goals and values of the Wisconsin 4-H Program and Barron County 4-H.
Reid Drafall
Reid is an 11-year member of the 4-H program. He is the son of Doug and Emily Drafall and is a current member of the Vermillion Cruisers 4-H Club. Reid has consistently strived to make the best better with accomplishments that include being a club officer, junior leader, and youth representative. Some projects he has excelled in include swine and photography. He also dedicates hours of service helping to lead the Cloverbud youth in the Vermillion Cruisers 4-H Club, among numerous other service learning opportunities. Some of Reid’s highlighted 4-H activities include sharing his talent in the arts by participating in Talent Explosion and the Barron County Performance Arts Festivals. Others describe Reid as a very talented, generous, and kind young man. He also does an excellent job of making younger members feel welcome. Congratulations to Reid for being a recipient of the 2021 4-H Key Award!
Ashlynn Harmon
Ashlynn has been involved in the 4-H program for eight years. She is the daughter of Jared and Angie Harmon and a member of the Country Siders 4-H Club. She has demonstrated great leadership and organization skills within the 4-H club and as an assistant in the Cultural Arts department at the fair. Ashlynn’s involvement in 4-H, school, and the community stand out and have contributed to her success. 4-H Projects she has been involved in include archery, foods, swine, and cultural arts. Some of her highlighted activities include the Country Siders Lefse Day, Junior Leaders, and serving as the Barron County Fair Cultural Arts Assistant. She is also very active in school and community events and organizations. Congratulations to Ashlynn on being a recipient of the 2021 4-H Key Award!
Erin Lancaster
Erin is a member of the Kids from Cameron 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Terry and Barb Lancaster. Erin’s 4-H experiences demonstrate her leadership and service to the Barron County 4-H Program. Highlighted leadership roles include being a club officer, a camp counselor (at the county and state level), and managing the Junior Leaders Food Stand. She has also volunteered many hours helping to make Barron County 4-H great. In addition to her dedication to leadership and service, Erin has excelled in numerous projects including youth leadership, quilting, plants, veterinary science, cake decorating, livestock, performing arts, photography, clothing, cultural arts, and dog. She takes pride in her work and challenges herself to do well. She has received many awards and accolades for her work. According to her leader recommendation letter, “Erin has always stood out because of her creative abilities and her willingness to see a task to fruition.” Congratulations on being a recipient of the 2021 4-H Key Award, Erin!
Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau sponsors the Wisconsin 4-H Key Award program. They have sponsored these awards for more than 25 years, helping 4-H to honor some of Wisconsin’s finest youth.
