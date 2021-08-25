More than 400 Barron Electric members and guests attended the cooperative’s 85th annual meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19.
General Manager Aaron Torud presented an overview of the electric industry. Torud started at Barron Electric in July, replacing Dallas Sloan, who retired after 36 years of service. He worked at Riverland Energy Cooperative for 25 years and as the manager of member services, billing and key accounts for the past 12 years. He discussed renewable generation, including wind and solar, as well as natural gas resources and nuclear energy.
“General Motors will manufacture 30 new electric vehicles by 2025 and plans to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, while Ford has over 100,000 pre-orders for the F-150 Lightning coming in 2022,” he said.
Barron Electric Cooperative President Randy Cook told members that Barron Electric’s rates were the third lowest among Wisconsin utilities and electric cooperatives in the DPC system.
He added, “Members have power over 99% of the time.”
Cook also discussed cash-back credits or capital credits. Over $1,000,000 was returned in 2020, and eligible members received a credit on their August electric bill. He also recognized Kathy Robertson, who retired in June after nearly 18 years at the cooperative. She was responsible for the load management system.
Director Arlyn Helm was recognized for his 33 years of service on the board of directors serving District 1, he decided not to seek reelection. Member David Olson of Spooner was elected to District 1. Olson has been a Barron Electric member for 24 years. He works with the City of Spooner.
“One of the biggest challenges facing Barron Electric is keeping costs down and still providing the level of service the members have experienced for many years,” Olson said.
Incumbents Larry Kuhl and Randy Cook were both reelected, representing District 5 and District 7, respectively.
Congressman Tom Tiffany, Senator Janet Bewley and Representative Dave Armstrong all addressed the members.
Senator Bewley remarked, “I am most impressed with how Barron Electric solves problems. The cooperative business model is wonderful.”
Congressman Tiffany said that he is working to ensure that power is affordable. Representative Armstrong spoke of his strong relationship with the cooperative on economic development projects in Barron County.
Teresa Olson of Clayton was the winner of a free year of energy. Ahnika Leonhardt and Wyatt Olson were the winners of the kids’ tablets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.