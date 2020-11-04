Public access will be limited, or banned altogether, at many indoor ceremonies scheduled for this year’s Veteran’s Day observance on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, according to area sources.
The restrictions/cancellations are all caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, sources in area communities said.
In some cases – such as the village of Cameron – no ceremony will take place, according to Cal Briggs, Pieper-Marsh American Legion Post 194, Cameron. Briggs added that public events for veterans will be postponed until after the first of the new year.
At Prairie Farm School, Principal Casey Fossum said that a live program – normally performed for veterans and the public in the school gymnasium – will be recorded as a video instead, and will be posted on the district’s Facebook page.
At Barron, a traditional outdoor ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the flagpoles outside the north entrance of the Barron County Government Center, according to Brown-Selvig American Legion Post 212, Barron.
However, that will be the only ceremony to which the general public has access.
A series of indoor ceremonies is also scheduled Nov. 11 at Barron Area School district buildings, but attendance will be limited.
Barron High School music teacher Marty Pederson said that veterans will be invited to watch a performance by the school band and choir at 8:20 a.m. Nov. 11, but that no students and parents will attend.
The ceremony will be live-streamed for BHS students and staff, as well as the general public, he added.
The next ceremony will be at 9:15 a.m. at Woodland Elementary School, where there will be a discussion about the importance of Veteran’s Day in relation to freedom, sacrifice and gratitude, according to Principal Jennifer Clemens.
Students will then meet veterans at the flagpole outside the school for a flag raising, the playing of Taps, and a rifle salute, she added.
Three other district schools will host similar outdoor ceremonies, including Riverview Middle School at 10 a.m., Almena Elementary (Barron Montessori School) at 10:30 a.m., and Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School at 2 p.m.
