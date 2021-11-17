By Ryan Urban
A Town of Sheridan farm was recently recognized as one of 27 Sesquicentennial Farms in Wisconsin in 2021. The Allram family’s homestead farm on 270th Street was homesteaded in 1871 and has remained in the family to this day, with Gary Allram representing the fourth generation.
He was born in the same old log home as his grandfather. That log home is gone now, but Gary and his wife, Connie, live in a farmhouse built in 1942.
“I’ve moved three times and never gotten off the place,” Gary remarked.
The oldest building left on the farm is a barn, built in 1913 and that has been added onto a couple times.
Johann and Magdalena (Leidenfrost) Allram homesteaded 160 acres in the hills of northern Dunn County on June 1, 1871. Johann changed his name to John and another ‘l’ was added to make pronunciation easier as Allram.
They were emigrants from lower Austria, peasant farmers with three children. The family arrived June 1869 at the Port of Baltimore and traveled to Dane County before Dunn County.
They had another daughter, Dora, who died young, and a son, Henry, born on the farm in 1872.
Henry was the grandfather of present owner Gary Allram. Three of the older children lived within two miles of the homestead.
Henry passed away in 1922 and the farm passed to Edwin Allram.
Edwin married Ida Scare in 1924 and they had four daughters and one son, Gary. He married Connie Omtvedt in 1959 and in 1965 they purchased the 160 acre homestead.
They named the farm Meadow Brook Farm for the spring-fed Beaver Creek which originates in the wooded hills surrounding the farm and runs to the Hay River. They later purchased 88 adjoining acres that had belonged to relatives.
The farm made it through a tornado in 1979 and several damaging wind storms.
The Allrams kept a 100-head herd of mostly Guernseys until 1998, and now just farm crops.
A large 125th farm anniversary, large family reunion and church service was held in the summer of 1996. But no 150th celebration is planned at this time.
“It’s a lot of work, and we’re getting a little elderly,” said Gary.
But Gary, Connie and family did get together for the Sesquicentennial Farm Award presentation at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
