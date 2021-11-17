The Gary and Connie Allram family received a Sesquicentennial Farm Award at the Wisconsin State Fair in August. Pictured, from left are, in front: Jeff Allram, Connie Allram, Gary Allram and his sister Barbara Karlen; and, in back, Grace Melstrom, Jim Melstrom, Garrett Melstrom, Karen Melstrom and Janie Allram.