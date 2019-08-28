The sixty-seventh consecutive season of dirt track racing at the Rice Lake Speedway will conclude on Saturday night, Aug. 31, with the annual Labor Day weekend finale. This year the event will be a one-day show only with all five classes that race at the track on a regular weekly basis to be featured.
Racing will be the WISSOTA sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks and the Pure Stocks. All five classes will be running full programs on Saturday night, utilizing the draw/redraw format for qualifying.
Extra money will be on the line for all divisions of racing, and a large field of weekly racers plus invaders from other area tracks is expected to make this a strong one-night show. The top prize for the Modified drivers will be $1,000. The winner in the Super Stocks will earn $800 while the Midwest Modified, Street Stock and Pure Stock winners will receive $600, $500 and $250 respectively. For the complete payoff, please contact Dave Adams.
Pit gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 with the grandstands to open one hour later. The draw cut off for drivers is 6:30 p.m. with hot laps and racing to follow shortly.
The Rice Lake Speedway is located 1 mile North of Rice Lake Wisconsin midway between state highway 48 and Barron County Highway SS. The track phone number is 715-236-2002 and more information can be found on the speedway website at www.ricelakespeedway.net or the track’s Face Book page for the latest updates.
For more specific questions, please call Dave Adams at 715-205-2861 or Mitch Hansen at 717-205-1122.
