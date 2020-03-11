Barron resident Taylor Koenig is among nearly 400 soldiers with the Wisconsin Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Brigade Combat Team now serving in Afghanistan, according to a press release issued last week by the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.
Koenig, 23, who serves with A Company, 128th Regiment, based out of Menomonie, was interviewed by Capt. Joe Trovato in a story that can be read in its entirety at https://dma.wi.gov/DMA/news/
“The support from home has been amazing,” Koenig told Trovato.
“It seems like every week I get a care package or someone is asking me what I would like to be sent. From family, to my friends, to the VFW and schools in my small hometown, the support has been more than I could ever imagine.”
“Easily the toughest part of this deployment has been being away from family and friends,” Koenig added. “Having something that is hard to be away from makes it a constant reminder of why you are here in the first place and who you do it for.”
A 2015 Barron High School graduate, Koenig completed 14 weeks of basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., with the 198th Infantry Brigade in 2016.
Another source told Trovato that “some of the sites at which the Wisconsin National Guard troops are operating do not have on-site access to exchanges or shops.”
As a result, the soldiers rely “on what they packed, military supply channels, and care packages.
“Support from home and the State of Wisconsin has been a critical component in easing the burdens on the unit and its families,” the release added. “Care packages, letters, and support have flowed in from around the Badger State, and many of the troops have been overwhelmed with support.”
“We’re doing the job our nation asked us to do, and we’re doing it well,” said 1st Lt. Brian Sikma, a platoon leader in C Company, 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry. “There are a lot of ways to serve and give back to your community. For those of us in the military, this is our way to pay it forward to the next generation.”
Mobilized and deployed to Afghanistan in July 2019, the Wisconsin soldiers provide “a security element for the Army’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, or SFAB,” the story said.
“The 128th integrated into the 3rd SFAB as its seventh battalion. Known as ‘guardian angels,’ the Red Arrow Soldiers providing force protection for key leader engagements and training between advisors, other coalition forces, contractors, and Afghan troops.”
Some of the soldiers also noted that their status as National Guard Soldiers brings a unique perspective to the mission that other branches of the military don’t always have, which helps make a hybrid organization – like the one in Afghanistan -- even stronger,” Trovato noted in the story. “Some of the Wisconsin Guard troops, for example, are civilian law enforcement officers or first responders -- important skillsets when acting as Guardian Angels providing security and ones an active duty Army unit might not have in its ranks.”
The Red Arrow’s previous deployments since Sept. 11, 2001 had all been to Iraq or Kuwait before the latest deployment to Afghanistan.
The unit’s combat history dates back to the Civil War, World War I, and World War II. In fact, the 128th traces its lineage to Wisconsin’s “Iron Brigade” and the 1st and 2nd Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry, which fought in some of the costliest battles of the Civil War, including Antietam (in Maryland) and Gettysburg, Penn.
