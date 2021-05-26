This time of year a UW Extension Ag agent is typically helping farmers with comparisons of different nutrient application rates, or tillage versus no-till treatments, or pest control options.
But not this year, because Barron County does not have a UW ag educator.
The last person in the position, Becky Schley, left last fall after only a year on the job.
In an effort to cut costs amid budget issues brought on by COVID-19, the UW has gone into a hiring freeze.
However, the Barron officials in a meeting with the UW were told the position would be for hire. But rather than a full-time educator dedicated to Barron County, the job duties might be split among multiple UW personnel.
In the absence of the educator position, the county’s Soil & Water Conservation Department has picked up some of the slack.
“With the prolonged absence of UW Extension there has been a serious void of ag education in the county,” stated county conservationist Tyler Gruetzmacher. “We are hopeful that they return, especially if we can get someone with a crops and soils specialty.”
The county’s Extension/Land Conservation Committee discussed the ag educator position earlier this month. Committee member Russ Rindsig said an emphasis on crops and soils made sense, as there aren’t as many dairy farms in the county as there used to be. He added that someone with a horticulture background would also be beneficial because gardening remains an ever-present interest to county residents.
In an email to the News-Shield, former long-time UW Extension ag educator Tim Jergenson said he focused on providing unbiased, research-based education on a variety of topics.
“My educational programming varied widely from season to season. It always made my job interesting and fun,” he said.
Many Barron County farmers and gardeners certainly miss that education connection, too.
