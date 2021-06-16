Starting next week the community vaccination clinic at the UW campus in Rice Lake will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, while remaining open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that the six DHS community-based vaccination clinics will gradually reduce hours of operation starting Monday, June 14. These locations include clinics in Barron County, Douglas County, La Crosse County, Marathon County, Racine County and Rock County.
“Standing up these community clinics across Wisconsin was an all-hands on deck effort—and through the dedication from our vaccine team, local public health, and other partners, nearly 83,000 shots were put in arms at the sites,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “While these clinics will start ramping down, I want to assure everyone that there are still many ways to get vaccinated. We have said this many times before and it still remains true—our top priority is to make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all Wisconsinites as possible.”
These DHS community-based vaccination clinics will adjust their hours based on local demand for the vaccine and gradually decrease hours of operations to 1-2 days per week. Hours and days will vary by clinic. To schedule an appointment and for hours, visit vaccinate.wi.gov, or call toll-free at 1-844-684-1064. The clinics will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to ensure people will be able to complete their vaccine series before the clinics close. All efforts will be made to provide education and secure a second dose for all individuals at an alternative location at the time of vaccination.
As of Tuesday, June 15, 49.2 percent of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.
In Barron County, 42.5 percent of residents have had one dose and 39.7 percent have completed the vaccination process.
Spread of the virus continues to slow, and Barron County Public Health has not released any data on new cases since June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.