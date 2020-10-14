The Barron County Department of Health and Human Services’ Public Health office has released three “community alerts” within the past week about possible exposure to COVID-19 from business establishments in Barron County.
They include:
• Lake 7 Theater (Rice Lake), on Friday, Oct. 9, at 9:30 p.m., during a showing of “Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark.”
• Mister Bob’s Bar, Rice Lake, from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, through 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
• It’s About Time Bar, Dallas, from 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 until 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
• Big Smitty’s on Main, Rice Lake, from 10 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 3.
• Mister Bob’s Rice Lake, from midnight to 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
• The New Frontier Restaurant, Turtle Lake, from 6:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Wednesday Set. 28, 29 and 30.
“If you were at these locations during the dates and times listed, and you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and contact your local clinic to be tested,” the Public Health Office asked on Monday, Oct, 12.
Those who were present at the listed locations, dates, and times, but who are not showing symptoms, should continue to watch for any signs of illness for two weeks after their potential exposure.
