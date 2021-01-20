WITC’s generous donors continue to provide important financial assistance to the students WITC serves. The WITC Foundation awarded 191 scholarships for a total of $87,810 toward spring semester scholarships.
“We at WITC are so thankful for all of our donors who make college a possibility for many of our students,” said Kim Pearson, executive director, WITC Foundation. “Many of our students are just one crisis away from having to give up their dreams and drop out of school. One scholarship can make a huge difference.”
Scholarships assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom supplies and more.
A nationally top-ranked college and a designated 2020-21 Military Friendly School, WITC serves the educational and career needs of more than 18,000 residents of Northwestern Wisconsin each year. With multiple campuses, WITC offers career-focused associate degree programs, technical diplomas, short-term certificates, customized business training, and a wide array of courses for personal or career enrichment.
WITC is a member of the Wisconsin Technical College System and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (www.hlcommission.org). For more information, call 800.243.WITC.
Barron
Shay Freeman, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.
Samantha Wigchers, Cumberland Federal Bank Scholarship
Cameron
Doreen Frisinger, WITC-Rice Lake Cosmetology Scholarship.
Blake Paul, Howard & Dode Miller Scholarship.
Clayton
Zachary Wolf, Ed Fiedler Memorial Scholarship.
Dallas
Robert MacAlister, Health Careers Scholarship.
Codi Nowlin, Ag Risk Managers Scholarship.
Prairie Farm
Jasper Amans, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
Brooke Shatley, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship.
Brooke Shatley, Robert Scoville Scholarship – Nursing.
Rice Lake
Emely Avila, WITC-Rice Lake Dental Assistant Scholarship.
Angela Clark, WITC Criminal Justice Club Scholarship.
Kristopher Dahlberg, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.
Chase Eastman, Parker Hannifin Scholarship.
Hailey Hofstede, Arrowhead Family Dental Scholarship.
Marissa Richards, TLC-Tuition for Learners with Children Scholarship.
Kaitlyn Theilig, Rice Lake Families and Staff Scholarship.
Kaitlyn Theilig, WITC-Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.
