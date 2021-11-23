About one-third of Barron County’s total population (roughly 47,000) is eligible to participate in the AddLIFE transportation program for older and/or disabled residents, according to information shared at a public hearing Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the County Government Center.
Organized by the Barron-based Aging and Disability Resource Center (which serves Barron and two neighboring counties), the hearing was held to gather public reactions to the ADRC’s application for a roughly $149,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to help fund the AddLIFE transit program.
Ironically, the ADRC expects it will have to operate the 2022 program with slightly less money than it did this year, according to Jennifer Jako, ADRC executive director.
“We get $148,942 as a base allocation from the state, a slight decrease due to the (federal) census,” Jako said.
The reason – like Barron County, aging and disabled populations are on the rise throughout Wisconsin, so state funding is aimed at areas where the increases and needs are highest. As a result, Barron County will get $1,500 less in state funds.
All told, the ADRC transit budget will be $200,030, including a $29,788 contribution from the county general fund.
Passengers are expected to pay $5 per ride, giving the AddLIFE program an additional $15,000 in projected revenue next year, officials added. The price hasn’t gone up in eight years.
Despite volatile fuel prices, ADRC has been able to keep control of its gasoline expenditures – thanks, in part, to improvements to the county Highway Department campus in Barron.
“A few years ago, gas prices were up around $3.99 a gallon at the pump,” said Terri Mikyska, ADRC fiscal specialist. “But we have an account (with retail fuel providers) so the federal (motor fuel) tax is refunded to us.”
However, the new Highway Department fuel depot at Barron now allows ADRC to purchase fuel at a tax-free, discounted rate of $2 per gallon, she added.
Jako said that major vehicle repairs are financed through a transit trust fund, so that the expenses don’t make a big impact on the budget.
AddLIFE transportation is available to any county resident who’s 18-older and disabled, as well as elderly passengers and caregivers. Members of the general public occasionally ride, but Jako said the county cooperates with regional public transit providers so that services don’t overlap.
A questionnaire determines if the client is part of the target population, she added.
“We want to be sure that the (government) money is used as intended,” she said. Medical-related transit, for example, is a high priority, Jako added.
“Social travel is permissible, but we sometimes ask (clients) to wait for more (vehicle seats) to become available,” she said.
ADRC has received citizen requests for monthly billing instead of having to pay $5 per ride, officials said.
But with hundreds of riders and limited office resources, it would be difficult to set up a monthly program.
“We’re talking about (monthly billing),” Jako said. “But it is most efficient for us to get the payment over with (at the start of each ride).”
ADRC has applied for a grant to purchase a new AddLIFE vehicle, according to Darby Smith, program manager for nutrition and transportation.
The Ford Transit is larger than other vehicles in the fleet, and has enough inside space so the driver can stand up inside the van and secure wheelchairs.
