The Memories is the next group on stage for the Music-in-the-Park series sponsored by the Barron Chamber of Commerce. The group will perform tonight Wednesday, Aug. 14, Family Night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Anderson Park.
Family Night activities will include kids games with prizes, a free plush toy for every child (while supplies last), craft and vendor booths and food. Adult beverages are available.
The city swimming pool will be open at no charge from 5 p.m. until closing.
The menu, served by the Federated Music Club, includes a pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, chips and water or lemonade, all for $6. A dessert table will be accepting donations for the music scholarship fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.