EAA Chapter 631 will be giving free airplane rides for young people ages 8 through 17 at the Rice Lake Regional - Carl’s Field Airport, 1872 14 1/2 Ave. Cameron WI 54822.
The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (weather permitting). This is a great opportunity for young people to experience the wonders of flight. A parent or guardian must accompany the individual in order to sign the permission forms.
Due to Covid-19, Pre-Registration online is required at https://youngeaglesday.org/?2712. Covid-19 precautions are suggested.
