Hope remains for a long-awaited brewery in Rice Lake with an announcement this week that Agonic Brewing will be sold.
Owners Noah Marach and Josh Roske informed investors in an email Monday that the business had sold. The buyer has not yet been disclosed.
The brewery, to be located in an old feed mill on East Messenger Street downtown, was set to open just as the COVID-19 pandemic set in.
“From where we left off last spring we were about to have our grand opening when everything got shut down,” stated Marach. “During the shutdown a lot happened that forced us to make the decision that Josh and myself could no longer move forward with the Agonic Brewing Co project. This was a hard decision to make. The good news is that the brewery is not dead. As of this past Wednesday Agonic Brewing is moving forward under new ownership.”
The process of starting the brewery dates back to at least April of 2016 when Agonic’s plans were approved by the Rice Lake Planning Commission.
But a series of delays, a long building renovation and legal issues slowed the progress of Agonic’s plans.
But a thirst remains, as craft beer continues to gain a larger share of beer market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.