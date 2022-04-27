Ridgeland Community was filled with anticipation, laughter, and music Saturday, April 16.
And did I say children? How thankful I am to live in a small community! Let me try to share what I experienced. If I had one wish, it would be for every adult to experience these events. To be little once again and full of imagination. These events seem to push the Pause Button, and one quickly forgets what they must get done; problems, and worries go out the window. It truly is a refreshing event. One leaves these events feeling so proud and knowing that perhaps the Civic Club played a small part in a day filled with joy.
Civic Club members hosted the Easter Egg hunt and, again, mother nature didn’t cooperate. It was wet outside and 26 degrees. We went to Plan B, the local community center. We stuffed more than 1,200 eggs in preparation of this event, and we were determined to pull this off.
Members divided the center into two areas. They created obstacle courses for the children to have to search a little for their eggs. The back room was used for the older children, so they searched among the tables and chairs that were already in place.
Wide-eye children looked around the room. First, their eyes would go to the eggs on the floor. And then, you would hear, “Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit.”
Some children wanted to be put down right away and their little legs were just a-wiggling to reach the ground. Basket in hand, the little ones did not understand, they had to wait, they wanted to pick up eggs! They were on a mission.
Some children stood back, eying up Peter Rabbit, watching other children sit beside him and have their pictures taken. Slowly, they gained the courage to slide on over to the bench and sit, not too close but close enough to have their picture taken.
One child just wanted to snuggle with Peter. Who doesn’t like the softness of a bunny! The youngest child to have their picture taken with Peter Rabbit was 3 months old.
The room filled with parents, grandparents, and children. The children just couldn’t wait to gather eggs. One of the youth members of the Civic Club gave the instructions and off went over 90 children to their designated areas.
I love the little ones, waddling here and there, with words of encouragement from their parents to pick up an egg. I noticed fathers assisting their children in opening the eggs. Some children were so excited they were jumping up and down in anticipation.
The next age group were serious and really focused. They knew they had to get to these eggs at all costs. I didn’t see any wrestling or shoving, but most definitely knew the race was on. The eggs were flying open and oh, the goodies inside. One did not need to encourage them to pick up eggs.
In the back room, experienced egg gathers flew around, quickly gathering the eggs. And one had the sense these children could crack open an egg with one hand and pick up the candy with the other!
Children were in awe of Peter Rabbit. A group picture was taken with some of the children prior to the hunt. I could see some of the children thinking about their strategy in gathering eggs, almost as if they said, take a picture, hurry up, I must gather eggs!
Three lucky children had gathered an egg that had the note “Prize.”
Winners were Owen Howe, Landon Weltzin, and Sawyer Roemhild. The children also were treated to brownies following the hunt.
As much as we adults fret, it comes down to children. They are the happiest at any Easter Egg Hunt, no matter location and no matter the weather.
I welcome all adults to participate and come next year, when you leave, you will have just as many stories to tell about the event as the children who were gathering the eggs!
The Ridgeland Civic Club is open to both young and old, men or women. We meet the third Thursday of every month at the library at 6 p.m.
