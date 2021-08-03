Two jet skis, each carrying two people, collided Friday, July 30, on Mud (Ojaski) Lake north of Chetek, resulting in injuries, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
At 6:23pm the Barron County 911 center received a call of a jet ski accident on the Chetek Chain of Lakes, Mud Lake.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Barron County Recreational Deputy, the Wisconsin DNR, Chetek Fire and EMS and Life Link Helicopter all responded to the scene.
Initial investigation shows two jets skis collided with each other. Each jet ski had two occupants. No injuries were reported on the one jet ski and on the other jet ski the driver was transported by private vehicle with minor injuries and the female passenger had a serious leg injury and was flown out to an area Eau Claire hospital. That female is 45 years old and from Bloomer.
The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and alcohol was not reported as a contributing factor.
