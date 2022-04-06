The public is invited to the free 20th anniversary celebration of the Blue Hills Genealogical Society Monday, April 11, 6:30 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St., Barron. There will be a drawing for door prizes and a one-year free membership to a new member. A special anniversary cake will be served. Elections for secretary and president will be held. Officers and chair people will present summaries of last year’s activities. An unveiling of the 1950 census will be the program for the evening.
President Gloria Dobberfuhl remembers the very beginning of the Society in 2002 with six founding members. “We wanted a county genealogical society that could help preserve materials of genealogical value and make them available to the public for family history research. Then, too, we wanted to help people with their Barron County research. We were getting requests for such lookups regularly and needed a Society that had members who could help with those requests. We also wanted to teach people how to do genealogical research,” said Dobberfuhl. “Now we have about 75 members from all over the United States.”
The Society publishes a quarterly newsletter and hosts a website plus presents monthly programs that are free and open to the public. They are active in Barron County communities and sponsor a display at Pioneer Village Museum Heritage Days and the Barron County Fair. They have taught free classes at various places and times throughout the years, and sponsor a Pioneer and Century certificate program to honor ancestors that lived in Barron County from either 1870 or 100 years ago.
If you would like to join the Society, you may do so at www.bhgsbc.org or in person at a monthly meeting. You can also find the Genealogical Society on Facebook.
