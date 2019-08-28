Ridgeland will host its 96th annual community fair from Friday through Monday, Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 1-2, in several locations in the village.
The event includes a free street dance the night of Aug. 31, featuring Barron’s own Chris Kroeze, runner-up finisher last December on the NBC network series, “The Voice.”
A fixture in Ridgeland since 1923, the Ridgeland Community Fair has raised money for a variety of community projects. The Ridgeland Fair Board has recently put money back into by giving to the new Veterans Memorial, a new digital sign sponsored by the Civic Club, new playground equipment at the Eldon Luer ballfield, and the village’s new park Christmas light project.
Scholarships are also given to area graduates each year.
At this year’s fair, most of the large public events will take place at Eldon Luer Field on the north side of Ridgeland.
Other events are scheduled in the village park and other locations nearby. Stipes Shows on the Midway will offer games, rides and concessions during the fair, all at the village park.
Friday, Aug. 30 — A demolition derby starts at 8 p.m. at Eldon Luer Field. Admission is $10 per person. Children 12-under will be charged $5. Rules and classes can be found on www.ridgelandfair.org
Saturday, Aug. 31 — A fun run will be held at the village Community Center. Categories include: 8 a.m., a half-mile race for ages 7-under and a one-mile race for pre-teens; 8:30 — a two-mile race and 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) run for all ages.
Registration is $10 for ages 12-under and $15 for anyone over 13. There is no charge for the half-mile run.
Awards go to top finishers. T-shirts or bags are available for all participants. Registration forms are available at Crosby-Nelson Insurance, 120 Main St., Ridgeland, or by calling (715) 949-1593.
A tractor ride begins at 8:30 a.m. Participants may register at Synergy Co-op. For information, call Melanie at (715) 949-1165.
Bean bag tossers are invited to a doubles tournament starting at 11 a.m. at the downtown Ridgeland Fair tent. The fee is $20 per team. For information, call Adam at (715) 418-9330.
A three-day art, craft & farmer’s market opens at 9 a.m. in the parking lot next to the Community Center. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of the next three days, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. Vendor entry blanks are available at Security State Bank, 100 Main St. For more information, call (715) 529-1451.
A free street dance runs from 8 p.m. to midnight, featuring Chris Kroeze.
Sunday, Sept. 1 — The public is invited to an ecumenical church service at 10 a.m. in the Ridgeland Fair tent. Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs.
A free, state-sanctioned children’s pedal tractor pull is scheduled at the fair tent, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Eldon Luer Field will be the host venue for the National Tractor Pullers Association regional truck and tractor pull. Pulling begins at 7 p.m.
Advanced admission is $12 per adult. At the gate, admission is $15 for adults and $5 for those under 12. No refunds will be made. Area businesses are selling tickets.
Pulling classes include 2-wheel drive, super farm, light pro stock, light super stock, mini rods, limited pro stock and limited light super stock. For more, visit www.ntpapull.com
Monday, Sept. 2 — Midwest Horse Pullers Association will host a contest at Eldon Luer Field, starting at 9 a.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 12-under.
Parade watchers by the thousands are expected to line Main Street for the Grand Parade at 1 p.m. Floats, bands and novelty units are welcome. For information, call (715) 455-1064.
The final scheduled event is live music by the Cabin Dwellers at the village park, starting at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.