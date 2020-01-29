The audience gathers for Arsenic & Old Lace in the living room of the Brewster home where they meet two charming spinster aunts, Abby and Martha Brewster, known by all including the local church pastor for their community charity. These innocent ladies also populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously “acceptable” roomers.
In the story, we also meet their nephew, Teddy, who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, President of the United States, and who is in the process of digging the Panama Canal in the basement of the home, which conveniently provides “space” for the roomers. Add two other nephews, one with a girlfriend, and the other with an “accomplice” and a nasty disposition, a few cops, and a sanitarium director, and the hilarious mayhem develops from there.
Director David Blumer has assembled a group of first time and experienced cast members, some of whom are known not only for their work with Barron Spotlighters, but also for work with the Red Barn and Northern Star Theatres.
Cast are Beth Halverson, Jonas Heffernan, Mark Dobberfuhl and Rita Sullivan from Barron; Cathy and David Mitchell from Almena; Tommy Yousten from Cumberland; Bob Rogers and Rachel Westberg from Chetek; Jessica Balts from Dallas; Doug Phillips from Rice Lake; Dick Reiten and Mark Drkula from Cameron; and Eric Anderson from New Auburn.
The play opens Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and continues Feb. 1,7,8 at 7:30 p.m. Two matinees are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 2 and 9 at 2:30 p.m. All shows are at the Barron Area Community Center.
Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for kids age 16 and under. Reservations are not needed as the theatre is large; however, if you want to make reservations you can by either sending an email to barronspotlighters@gmail.org or calling 715-537-9212. For more information, you can also check out the Spotlighters Facebook page.
